‘Devastation’ of murdered Luton dad Atul Shah’s family

The family of murdered Luton man Atul Shah have revealed their devastation at his death, following the convictions of his killers. After thanking the police and Crown Prosecution Service, the family stated: “Atul was a kind, loving man and always had a smile on his face.

“We know those who are guilty of his death will serve their time in prison, however, we are truly saddened to say that outcome of the trial has no bearing on the fact that we will never see Atul’s smiling face again.

“The family are devastated and may probably never recover from this cruel horrific murder of Atul.”