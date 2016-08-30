Did you see dog bite woman in Luton?

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident where a roaming dog attacked a woman in Lewsey Farm on Tuesday, July 26.

Luton Borough Council was contacted on the same day to reports of a roaming dog attacking another dog. Dog wardens were sent to Coltsfoot Green.

A spokesman for Luton Borough Council, said: “We received a call on July 26 regarding a roaming dog that had attacked another one in the Lewsey area.

“Our dog wardens went to the scene and conducted a thorough search but could not find the stray animal.

“A few days later we were notified that a dog, fitting the description of the initial one, had attacked a person.

“We immediately reported this to the police as such incidents fall under their remit.”

The incident was reported to Bedfordshire Police, a spokesman for the force said: “Officers investigated reports that a woman had been bitten by a dog in Coltsfoot Green at around 1pm. The incident was reported to the police on August 7.

“As part of our investigations, two officers attended an address in Coltsfoot Green which had a dog matching the description given by the victim.

“However, the officers found no concerns regarding the behaviour of the dog, and no evidence to suggest the dog was responsible for the attack.

“Unfortunately there was no witnesses to the incident and there is no CCTV available, so the investigation is now closed pending further information coming to light.

“The force takes incidents involving attacks by dogs extremely seriously and if anyone did witness the incident we would encourage them to report it via 101.”