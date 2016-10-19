Did you see road rage incident?

Police are investigating an assault outside Luton and Dunstable Hospital on Tuesday, October 11.

At around 9pm a man was knocked to the floor and assaulted, resulting in him losing a tooth, after a road rage incident on Calnwood Road, Luton.

The man who carried out the attack was driving a silver Volvo with an 04 registration.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with any information about the assault or road rage incident is asked to contact PC Kirsty Forth on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511.