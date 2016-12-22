Donner and Blitzen! - hamsters dumped on Luton street

A family of hamsters, rescued from a Luton street, have been named after Santa’s reindeers.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after seven Chinese hamsters were dumped in a cage at the side of Milliners Way.

They were found by a member of the public on Friday evening (16 December). An RSPCA officer took them to the charity’s Southridge Animal Centre, but one sadly died shortly afterwards as he was so poorly.

The remaining six have been named Rudolph, Blitzen, Prancer, Vixen, Dancer and Comet after Santa’s reindeers.

RSPCA Animal Collection Officer Kate Wright said: “They were in such a terrible way when they were found. Their cage was filthy and some of them had wounds, presumably from fighting. Coupled with the fact that they had been left out in the cold, they were very vulnerable.

“Chinese hamsters are lovely little creatures and it is very sad that they have been dumped in this way. Whoever did this gave no thought to their welfare whatsoever.”

Anyone who has any information about who dumped the hamsters should contact the RSPCA in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.

Those who are interested in rehoming the hamsters can register their interest by calling Southridge on 0300 123 0704.

The RSPCA is a charity and we rely on public donations to exist. To assist our inspectors in carrying out their vital work please text HELP to 78866 to give £3. (Texts cost £3 + one standard network rate message.)