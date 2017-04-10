Driver charged with GBH after pedestrian is seriously injured

A Luton man has been charged in connection with a collision in Dunstable which has left a pedestrian in a serious condition.
Bradley Vine, 21, from Links Way, was charged on Sunday with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.
At around 4.38am on Saturday, police received reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian. A man was seriously injured and remains in hospital.
Mr Vine has been remanded in custody to appear before Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).
