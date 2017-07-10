Dunstable sex offender jailed for 15 months

A registered sex offender from Dunstable has been jailed for 15 months after he was found with indecent images of children and extreme pornographic images, and was found to have breached his sexual harm prevention order.

Kevin Humphreys, 55, of Westfield Road, had been on the sex offenders register since 2004.

During a home visit, as part of his offender management, police discovered he was in possession of indecent images of children and extreme pornographic images.

Further investigations found that he had breached his sexual harm prevention order by engaging in conversation with a 15-year-old girl online.

He pleaded guilty to a number of offences on Wednesday, July 5, and was sentenced to 15 months in prison at Luton Crown Court.

Detective Constable Paula Harrison, from the Bedfordshire Police Violent and Sex Offenders Management Team, said: “Humphreys is clearly a dangerous sexual predator who hasn’t learnt his lessons from the past, so we’re pleased that he has been jailed.

“The viewing and sharing of indecent images is a crime – causing severe trauma to countless children as a result of the thousands of people wanting to see such images.

“Resources are available for those who are worried about either their own, or a loved one’s behaviour or thoughts, and I think it’s really important that we let people know that help is available in a bid to help prevent the risk of the offending.”