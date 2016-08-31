Family’s plea after boys attacked by gang

A mum is appealing for help from the public to find two sentimental items that were stolen from her son on Monday.

Her 17-year-old son and two of his friends were robbed in a park off Marsh Road at around 6pm.

She said: “My son had his space grey iPhone 6s Plus and a titanium necklace stolen.

“Both items belonged to his stepdad who passed away on the 2nd August this year. The items have huge sentimental value.

“One of the lads needed five stitches to his lip after being punched by one of the attackers, and the lad who had the items stolen has a cut to his neck where the necklace was ripped off and small cuts to his eye from a slap to the face, and has also suffered a broken hand.

“The group of seven lads walked around the park before starting to call out to them.

“They approached in an aggressive nature, shouting and questioning them, before launching their attack and running off toward McDonalds.”

The boys are described as being between 16 and 18 years old, one of the offenders is described as black, 5’9” to 6’ 2”, aged 16 or 17, slim and wearing a hooded white top.

The other is thought to have been Asian or black, slightly shorter, of average build and also aged 16 or 17.

The second offender was seen to be wearing a grey Gucci bag.

Bedfordshire Police is investigating the robbery.

A spokesperson said: “Between 5.40pm and 6pm, a group of three friends were approached by around seven to nine boys, who began speaking to them before one of the victims was punched in the face by a member of the larger group, requiring stitches.

“The offender then stole another victim’s iPhone 6 from his pocket and pulled his silver chain from his neck.”

Detective Constable Colin Knight, leading the investigation, said: “This was an abhorrent and totally unprovoked attack, which has left the victims shaken.

“An added blow to one of the victims is that the chain stolen was of highly sentimental value, belonging to a late relative.

“I don’t know if these thugs have a sensitive side, but I would appeal for them or anyone else with any knowledge of this violent incident to come forward.”

The family are urging anyone with information to contact the police on 101, quoting reference number C/35155/2016.