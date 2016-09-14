Female motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Leagrave crash

Search

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in Luton yesterday.

At around 7.15pm a car collided with a motorcycle on Leagrave High Street just outside the Jet service station.

Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the forensic collision investigation unit on 101.