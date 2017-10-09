Fined over mouse droppings in Luton shop

A food safety officer found mouse droppings among sweets when they checked out a Luton shop.

When the officer visited Pak Food Store at 5 Bishopscote Road in August 2016, mouse droppings were found on the shelves and there were soiled packs of food. Some items of food had been gnawed by mice, whilst their droppings were found among packs of sweets.

Sarfaraz Hussain, aged 33 of Alder Crescent, Luton, pleaded guilty to three hygiene offences at Luton Magistrates Court on 3 October.

Magistrates ordered him to pay fines of £1,440 plus a £48 victim surcharge each, as well as a contribution of £398.88 towards the council costs.

Sarah Hall, Service Director Public Protection said: “Pests such as rodents pose a risk to food safety, spreading bacteria and disease.

“All food businesses are required by law to have suitable pest control procedures in place.

“This includes routine monitoring to spot quickly when a pest issue arises and to get in professional to stop the problem. Businesses that continue to ignore food hygiene and pest control requirements, putting public safety at risk face prosecution and fines. It is also important that businesses use professional and reputable pest control companies”

The Food, Safety and Environment Team carry out inspections in over 1,700 food premises in Luton, and are available to provide advice and guidance to food business owners on food hygiene. For food hygiene information go to www.luton.gov.uk/food

To check out the hygiene rating of your favourite food business go to www.food.gov.uk/ratings

For more information go to www.luton.gov.uk or ring 01582 510330.