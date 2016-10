Weapons and drugs were seized by police yesterday (Sunday) after being found in a car in Dunstable.

The car was pulled over by officers in Priory Gardens and a search was carried out, with assistance from PD Otto of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Dog Unit.

Several knives, cash, and what is believed to be cannabis was found.

Five teenage boys were subsequently arrested on suspicion of drugs and weapons offences and have been bailed pending further enquiries.