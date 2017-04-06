Football hooligan from Hockliffe banned for five years

A football hooligan from Hockliffe has been banned from attending matches for the next five years.

Oliver Pacey, 19, was issued with a banning order at Luton Magistrates Court on Monday after two instances of thuggish behaviour at matches.

The court was told that Pacey, of White Horse Close, had acted in a violent and disorderly fashion on September 10 and November 22.

Pacey’s behaviour was so bad he was removed from the stadium and given an anti-social behaviour ticket.

In addition to the ban, Pacey was also ordered to pay a £1,000 fine to Bedfordshire Police.

Speaking after the hearing, PC Rob Brogna said: “We will not tolerate those who use football matches as an excuse for violence and disorder and we’re pleased with the banning order that has been handed out by the courts.

“This should serve as a lesson to anyone else who thinks it is acceptable to inflict their anti-social behaviour on other well-behaving football fans.”