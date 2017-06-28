Former Luton FC man charged over Hillsborough

A former secretary of Luton Town FC has been charged over health and safety issues over the Hillsborough disaster.

Graham Mackrell was secretary of the club from November 1981 until 1986, when he joined Sheffield Wednesday.

The Crown Prosecution Service has today announced he is one of six people who are facing charges over the 1989 disaster when 95 Liverpool fans died at the Sheffield Wednesday ground. Another man died from his injuries four years later. A re-opened inquest last year found they had been unlawfully killed.

Mr Mackrell who was chief executive and officially designated safety officer for the Hillsborough stadium, has been charged with breaching the terms of the ground’s safety certificate and failing to take reasonable care under the Health and Safety at Work Act.