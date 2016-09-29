Gang stab man’s leg in Luton

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the leg in Luton on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3.20pm the man was in Wedgewood Road when he was approached by three men who attacked him.

One of the men stabbed the victim in the leg but fortunately he was not seriously injured.

The men are all described as black and aged between 18 and 25.

PC Ben Jones said: “We believe that the man was targeted by these individuals and I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has seen a group of men acting suspiciously in the area, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Jones on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.