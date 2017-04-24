Gun-toting Luton drug dealer jailed seven years

A Luton man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he was found carrying a gun and drugs.

Rafal Rozalski, 37, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday, April 21, after being found guilty of possession of a firearm, possession of illegal ammunition, and possession with intent to supply cocaine and amphetamine.

Rozalski was arrested after a gun was found in a bag belonging to him, in a room which he was using for storage in a home in Midland Road, Luton.

An investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire Police Boson team, which is dedicated to tackling gang and gun crime, and he was subsequently charged.

Boson Detective Constable Matt Stonnell said: “Rozalski clearly had no respect for the law and was determined to inflict harm on our county, both through his possession of this dangerous weapon and the pedalling of illicit substances.

“I hope that this sentence will deter others who think that they can get away with committing illegal drugs and firearms offences.”