Hunt is on for convicted sex attacker

Police are appealing for help in tracing a wanted man who has been sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison for sexual offences against a teenager.

Qaiser Chaudhry, 35, of Orchid Close, Luton, absconded while on court bail in relation to child sex offences in March 2016.

During September a trial took place in his absence and he was convicted of two counts of sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16, and sentenced to a total of 14 years imprisonment.

The offences took place after Chaudhry groomed his victim online before arranging to meet her, collecting her from school, then sexually assaulting her.

Detective Constable Mel Knight said: “Chaudry committed despicable offences against a young girl and it’s important that we find him so that he can be made to pay the price for his illegal and sickening actions.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry and are appealing for the public to help us by letting us know of any information they have about where he might be.

“We are committed to finding Chaudry and ensuring that he is locked away where he belongs.”

Anyone who has seen Chaudhry or knows or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Constable 5536 Mel Knight of the Major Crime Unit on 101.