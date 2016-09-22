Immigrants rescued from lorry near junction 11 of M1

A lorry load of immigrants was stopped on the M1 just before junction 11 today.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed they were called at around 2.55pm by Herts Constabulary after receiving reports of immigrants in a lorry heading towards Bedfordshire on the M1 northbound.

A police spokesman said: “A number of officers attended and detained 16 people after the lorry was stopped just before junction 11.

“The police helicopter in attendance to check if there were any other people.

“The ambulance service is in attendance and will be taking some people to hospital as a precaution before they are taken to custody.”