Investigation into burglaries

Police are appealing for witnesses after three burglaries in the same area of Luton.

The burglaries happened overnight from 9pm on Monday (13 February) and 7.30am on Tuesday.

Between 9pm and midnight, a house in Oak Road was broken into and a number of charity boxes, as well as a set of house and car keys, were stolen.

Several hours later, between 2am and 7am, another house in the same road was broken into and searched while the residents slept upstairs. A purse and house keys were stolen.

Then between 1am and 7.30am a house in Ivy Road was broken into. Jewellery and keys were stolen.

PC Simon Day, investigating, said: “We’re following a number of lines of enquiry in relation to these burglaries and we do believe they may be linked.

“In each of these incidents, the offender or offenders broke into the property by forcing entry through the front doors which were not properly locked, so I’d just like to remind residents to always ensure your front door is properly locked before going to bed, as well as ensuring that any other security measures you may have such as alarms are activated. If you have UPVC doors, please ensure the doors are locked fully by lifting the handle all the way up as you turn the key.”

Anyone with information about any of the burglaries is asked to contact PC Day on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.