Jail for burglar who admitted fifty offences

A prolific burglar from Luton who admitted 50 offences has been jailed for 20 months after failing to change his ways.

Graham Smith, 41, of Repton Close, who has a history of offending including burglary and handling stolen goods, had initially been given a three-year community order on a Prolific Intensive Scheme with the Integrated Offender Management (IOM) team after admitting to two burglaries in 2015.

Graham Smith

But he failed to comply with the programme.

As part of the IOM scheme he was produced from HMP Bedford and driven around the Luton where he pointed out homes and businesses he had targeted.

The scheme aims to turn offender’s lives around by making them take responsibility for their actions.

However, Smith failed to comply and was sentenced for the three burglaries he had initially admitted in Luton.

These included a burglary in Dunsmore Road where a television and cash were stolen on 27 December in 2013.

A break-in at a property in Tennyson Road on 21 February 2014 where a laptop and tablet were taken, and stealing two laptops from a home he used to clean the windows of in Whitehill Road on 11 September 2014.

Smith asked for a further 47 burglary and theft offences to be taken into consideration and was sentenced to a total of 20 months in prison at Luton Crown Court on Friday, September 29.

Sergeant Mike Hobbs said: “Graham Smith is a prolific burglar who has caused misery to a huge amount of residents and business owners.

“We have worked hard with him with help and support to try to break his cycle of crime but unfortunately he failed to comply with the community order.

“While it is hugely disappointing that he has been sent back to prison, we hope that those who suffered at his hands can take some comfort from the fact he has now been brought to justice.”