Jailed for damaging airport toilet

A Luton man has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison after causing £2,300 of damage to a disabled toilet at London Luton Airport.

Botond Marthi, 30, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Luton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to eight weeks in prison after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage.

He was also ordered to pay compensation of £100 and a victim surcharge of £115.

The court heard how Marthi destroyed a toilet, sink, taps, a mirror and a disabled support handle, causing damage of £2,300.

Sergeant Giles Hutchinson from the Bedfordshire Police Luton Airport Unit said: “There was no need for Marthi to be at the airport that day as he did not have a flight booked nor was he waiting to pick someone up.

“The extensive damage he caused and his blatant disregard for the facilities means that the disabled toilet will not be back in use until mid to late January.

“This sentence should act as example that this behaviour is not acceptable and we will not tolerate it.”

