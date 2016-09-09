Knife attack as two men fight in Luton street

A man has been left with serious injuries after he was assaulted in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Between midnight and 2am on Thursday, a fight broke out between two men in the area of Avenue Grimaldi and Alder Crescent in Luton. One of the men was attacked with a knife.

The offender left the scene with a group of people in a blue van and the victim was also able to leave the scene, before later taking himself to hospital.

Det Sgt Michelle Lack said: “During the altercation one of the men was assaulted with a weapon, inflicting serious injuries to his hand.

“We do believe this to be an isolated incident, but it’s important that anyone who witnessed the altercation or who has any information about it contacts us so that we can find the person responsible.”

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 27 of 8 September.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.