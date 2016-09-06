Luton bar’s trading hours cut after axe recovered from mob brawl

A Luton bar has had stringent conditions placed on its licence after a outbreak of violence involving an axe.

The licencing team of Bedfordshire Police conducted a review of Kabanas Bar and Restaurant in Bury Park, after violence broke outside the venue in the early hours of July 23 involving a large group of people.

An axe was later found at the scene.

The team’s investigation meant the venue’s licence was suspended 48 hours later and a full review of the licence took place in mid-August.

As a result of their investigation, significant changes have been made to the venue’s licence, which include:

• Changes to trading hours which have been restricted to 5pm–3am with a last entry condition of 2.30am

• Increased door staff from two to a minimum of five, with regular patrols of the perimeter

• Installation of a new CCTV system, with better exterior lighting

In addition, the establishment must now submit risk assessments 21 days in advance rather than the current seven days.

Sgt Craig Gurr said: “This is a great result for the team, and follows other reviews, where we have successfully obtained more stringent conditions against McDonalds in George Street, Luton and Bar 4 in Ampthill.

“We are committed to the policing of the night-time economy and ensuring the safety of the local community and indeed all who enjoy Bedfordshire’s nightlife.”