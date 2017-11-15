Luton Council wants your views on Public Space Protection Order

Luton Council is proposing to introduce a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in the town centre.

They aim to deal with anti-social behaviour problems that are detrimental to the local community’s quality of life, by imposing conditions on the use of the area.

Following feedback from residents, businesses and visitors, Luton Council is proposing to introduce a Public Space Protection Order within the town centre.

The order would apply to a range of anti-social behaviour including street drinking, begging, dog control and spitting.

If introduced, the PSPO would impose a number of measures which can be utilised to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The powers will allow accredited police and council officers to use a number of tactics, including fines, to address these issues and help improve the quality of the area for people to enjoy.

The proposed ‘order’ was developed following previous consultation and the council wants to hear what the residents think, before a decision is made next year.

Councillor Aslam Khan said: “A key objective of the Luton Investment Framework is ensuring that Luton’s town centre is safe and vibrant, and feedback so far has suggested that people are supportive of action to reduce anti-social behaviour.

“It’s important to stress that PSPO would complement the outreach work in the community which supports vulnerable people on the streets to get the help and support they need to turn their lives around.

“I encourage people to go online and give their views on the proposed order.”

To view the proposed PSPO and complete the survey, visit www.luton.gov.uk/consult