Luton drug dealer jailed two and a half years

A drug dealer was sentenced to two and a half years’ imprisonment at Luton Crown Court last week.

Imran Haider Bukhari, 19, pleaded guilty to a string of offences including possession of Class A and B drugs, aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving as well as driving without a licence or insurance and failing to stop when required by a constable.

The court heard that on February 29, a speeding car was spotted in Luton. Officers pursued it in an unmarked police car and caused it to stop in New Bedford Road.

Bukhari, of Princess Street, fled the scene and was chased and arrested by an officer who was injured in the process. A bag containing a stash of crack cocaine and two mobile phones was recovered, as well as some cannabis from a garden Bukhari ran through.

On September 18, the evening before he was due to attend Luton Crown Court, Bukhari took an Audi A3 without the consent of its owner. He was seen driving the car by an officer at speeds up to 70mph in a 30mph zone, before he crashed the car and was arrested.

Det Sgt Mark Pugh said: “Anyone involved in drug dealing will be tackled and must understand the harm they are doing to the community.”

Two other Luton men were sentenced for similar offences at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, December 7.

Sanchez Patterson, 19, of Stonesdale, Luton, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis after 21.8g of the drug was found on him when searched by police in Stevenage in March. He was sentenced to 18 weeks, suspended for two years, with a curfew for six months. The court also confiscated £200.

Kyle Dwyer, 21, of Holkham Close, Luton, pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of criminal property after being arrested on in December last year in the company of Patterson. He was found to be in possession of a total of £1,000. In March he was arrested and found to be in possession of £390 cash.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order, a ten days thinking skills programme and a curfew for two months. The court also confiscated £1,390.