Luton drug dealers jailed after £160k found in house

Two Luton men have been jailed for a total of twelve years after they were found hiding a huge stash of drugs and cash.

Tahir Abass, 34, and Asim Hussain, 30, both of Kingsway, Luton were arrested after Bedfordshire Police raided a house on 16 February.

During the search, officers found a large stash of cocaine, as well as more than £150,000 in cash.

Both men pleaded guilty to intent to supply cocaine and acquiring criminal property, including £160,000 of cash and electronic devices. They were sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Thursday, April 20.

Officer Nikki Owen said: “As well as dealing cocaine, the duo were found to have tens of thousands of pounds of cash in their possession which they admitted was as a result of their criminal activity.”