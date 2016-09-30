Luton Man charged with possessing 100 rounds of ammunition

A man has been charged with possessing ammunition after police carried out a warrant in Luton yesterday.

The warrant was executed at a property in Lewsey Farm. On searching the property officers found what is a believed to be more than 100 rounds of prohibited weapon ammunition.

David George, 27, of Peregrine Road, Luton, was subsequently arrested and charged and has been remanded in custody pending an appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court.

Det Sgt Mark Pugh is from the Bedfordshire Police Boson team, which focuses on gun and gang criminality. He said: “We are committed to tackling firearms criminality to help make Bedfordshire a safer place.”