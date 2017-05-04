Luton man charged with rape and making threats to kill

A 25-year-old man has been charged with a string of offences including rape and threats to kill.

Bradley Whelan, of Stuart Street, Luton, was arrested on Friday, April 28, and later charged with two counts of rape, two counts of assault by beating and making threats to kill.

Whelan has also been charged with committing controlling or coercive behaviour, under legislation introduced in December 2015.

Whelan appeared at Luton Crown Court yesterday and has been remanded into custody pending a further court hearing.