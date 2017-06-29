Luton man dropped up to £8k worth of heroin and crack cocaine after being pulled over by police

A man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to drugs offences, after he dropped a number of packages containing large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine.

Haroon Baig, 23, of St Mildred’s Avenue, pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court this morning (Thursday) to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and was sentenced to a total of three years and two months in custody.

Baig was pulled over by an unmarked police car in Luton in February. He fled the area on foot, dropping a number of packages containing large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine as he left.

The drugs had an estimated street value of between five and eight thousand pounds.

An investigation carried out by the Bedfordshire Police Boson team led to the driver of the car being identified as Baig and he was subsequently arrested and charged.

Detective Constable Ian Williams, investigating officer for the case, said: “Drugs cause extreme harm in our communities which is why those who supply them to others absolutely won’t be tolerated, and I’m pleased the Baig has been given a custodial sentence.”