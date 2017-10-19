Luton man held over 2007 Dunstable rapes

Detectives investigating two rapes which happened almost 10 years ago have arrested a man from Luton.

A 35-year-old man was arrested in the town this morning (Thursday) on suspicion of the attacks which occurred over a two-week period in 2007.

On November 30, a 15-year-old girl reported being raped in a secluded area off Totternhoe Road, Dunstable, after accepting a lift from a taxi driver.

Two weeks later, on December 15, a 22-year-old woman came forward to police to report she had been raped at an unknown location in Luton after she had been picked up by a taxi in Dunstable.

Detective Inspector Pushpa Guild said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have information about the attacks, and would encourage anyone who might not have felt confident coming forward during the original investigation to get in touch.

“It is never too late to speak to police if you are a victim of sexual assault. Your report will be taken seriously, and specially-trained officers will handle your case sensitively and without judgement. We will not only investigate every report thoroughly but can assist with support and care through trusted partner agencies.”

Anyone with any information about the investigation should call the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.