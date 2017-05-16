Luton man jailed for four years after Farley Hill burglary

A 30-year-old man from Luton has been sentenced to four years and four months in prison after burgling a house in Farley Hill, Luton.

Leon Gittens, of Arthur Street, was found guilty of burglary, fraud and perverting the course of justice at Luton Crown Court on Thursday, May 11.

On 15 November last year, Gittens forced entry to the house between 12.30am and 6.30am.

The following morning while at work, the victim realised her mobile phone and purse, which contained her bank cards and driving licence, were missing.

When she called her bank to cancel her card, she was told that there had been several attempted transactions using the card at a shop in Luton.

Gittens was identified through CCTV footage from the shop and was brought into custody for questioning.

In custody a pair of red tracksuit bottoms were seized from him, which matched the trousers worn by the suspect on CCTV.

Detective Constable Mirian Khajavelidze, who investigated the case, said: “Burglary is a priority for Bedfordshire Police, and I hope this sentence sends a message to other criminals that your actions won’t be tolerated.

“We remain committed to cracking down on offending in the county, and I am pleased we have taken another burglar off the streets of Bedfordshire.”