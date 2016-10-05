Luton woman arrested after police dog left fighting for its life

A Luton woman is among several people arrested after a policeman and police dog were stabbed in an incident in Stevenage yesterday.

The police dog, Finn, is fighting for its life after it was stabbed in the head and chest while helping its handler catch an armed robber.

PC David Wardell and Finn, a German Shepherd, were both injured while trying to apprehend a suspect who had fled the scene yesterday).

Head of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit Inspector Mark Farrant said: “Our thoughts are firmly with PC David Wardell and his family at this extremely difficult time.

“PC Wardell sustained an injury to his hand, but has received treatment for this.

“Finn is in a serious but currently stable condition. He is receiving specialist treatment at a veterinary clinic near Hitchin (Herts) where staff are working to establish the exact extent of the injuries he has sustained.”

Seven-year-old Finn has been reared and trained by PC Wardell since the pup was nine-months-old.

Cops were called after a taxi driver picked up a man and was threatened by him with what is believed to be a gun, forcing the driver to stop and run off.

The robber then grabbed cash from the car and fled.

While officers were searching the area for the suspect another call came in to the police at 1.15am yesterday from a taxi firm which was concerned about a request to pick someone up.

When the cops went to the address a man ran from the scene so Finn and PC Wardell gave chase.

During the pursuit the officer received a stab wound to his hand and the dog was stabbed in the head and chest and is currently receiving emergency specialist treatment.

A 16-year-old boy from Lewisham, London was arrested on suspicion of GBH, conspiracy to rob, possession of a firearm and possession of a bladed article.

Following further inquiries and searches at a nearby property, a number of wraps of cocaine were found.

A 35-year-old woman from Stevenage was arrested and is being questioned on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and an unrelated fraud matter.

A 17-year-old man from London located at the address during the search was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Two people were also stopped in a vehicle nearby and arrested. They are a 31-year old-man from Stevenage and a 36-year-old woman from Luton.

They are both being questioned on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

They all remain in police custody at this time.

Anyone who has any information which would assist the investigation should call the Herts Police non-emergency number 101.

END

d