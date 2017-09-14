Man arrested as woman’s body identified in Houghton Regis

Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in Houghton Regis in Tuesday.

At around 3.49pm, police received a call from a member of the public reporting that they had found a body in undergrowth.

The body has since been identified as Sharon Fade, 45, from Houghton Regis. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

An investigation has been launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit. Officers are working to establish the circumstances around the death and are following a number of lines of enquiry.

Officers are now keen to hear from anyone who saw Sharon in the days before her body was found. She was last seen wearing light coloured leggings with a dark pattern, a light coloured t-shirt, a black leather jacket and blue, red and white Nike trainers. She may also have been carrying a black Nike shoulder bag.

Det Ch Insp Jerome Kent said: “Sharon was last seen alive on Saturday 9 September, in the Long Meadow area. I am appealing for anyone who uses the open spaces around Long Meadow to come forward if they recall seeing Sharon between Saturday and Tuesday.

“If you knew Sharon and can give us any information on her recent movements, we would urge you to get in touch with us.

“We would like to assure the community that officers will be conducting reassurance patrols in the area and urge anyone who has noticed anything suspicious in the last few days to please come forward.”

A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently in custody at Luton Police Station.

Anyone with any information is asked to call DCI Kent on 101 quoting Operation Packet. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.