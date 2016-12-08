Man arrested for attempted murder over Luton shooting

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Luton.

The man is the second person to be arrested after handing himself in at Luton Police Station earlier today.

The victim, a man, was shot in Marlow Avenue at around 5pm on Saturday, November 26.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A man was arrested on 29 November in connection to the incident and has been bailed until January.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Beds, Cambs, and Herts major crime unit on 101 quoting Operation Novak.