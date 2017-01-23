Man assaulted and stabbed by group in Luton

A man was assaulted and stabbed in a ‘targeted attack’ in Luton last night.

The man was assaulted by a group of men outside the Arabella Lounge on Dunstable Road, at approximately 10pm.

The victim was able to get in his car and drive away from the scene and onto Conway Road.

He pulled over on Westbourne Road when he was flashed by a white Mercedes.

A group of men, described as Asian and in their twenties, then got out of the Mercedes and stabbed the victim.

The offenders then got back into the vehicle and made off.

Bedfordshire Police believe it was a ‘targetted attack’.

Detective Constable Daniel Matcham, investigating, said: “We do believe that this was a targeted attack by the same group of men, determined for whatever reason to harm the victim.

“Violence such as this is absolutely unacceptable and I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed either the initial altercation or the subsequent stabbing to get in touch.”

The man’s injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Call DC Matcham on 101, quoting C/3088/17 if you have any information.