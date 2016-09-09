Man charged over deaths of family from Dunstable

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after the collision on the A34 that killed four members of a family from Dunstable.

45-year-old Tracy Houghton (pictured), her sons Ethan aged 13, and Josh aged 11 and her partner’s daughter Aimee Goldsmith, also 11, were killed when their car collided with a lorry in August.

Tomasz Kroker aged 30, from Andover is charged with four counts of death by dangerous driving and one of causing serious injury yesterday.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Reading Magistrates’ court today (Friday).