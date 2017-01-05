Man charged over Marlow Road shooting

A man has been charged over a shooting in Luton in November.

Nicoo Nabavi, 27, from Connaught Road, Luton, has been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH), possession of a firearm, and perverting the course of justice.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court today and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on February 6.

The shooting happened on Saturday, November 26, when a man was found with a gunshot wound in Marlow Avenue. The man was taken to hospital with injuries but is no longer in a serious condition.

A second man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains on police bail.