Man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in Luton hotel gym

A man has been convicted after sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel gym in Luton.

The incident took place on Sunday, June 26, last year, in the gym at the hotel, she was exercising when she was approached by a drunk man who made lewd comments towards her and sexually assaulted her before she was able to escape. The woman has been praised for her bravery in speaking out after the incident.

Kealey O’Kane, 34, of Bedford, was convicted of sexual assault following a trial and has today (Tuesay) been sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years and pay £1,750 court costs.

Investigation Officer Gary Hales said: “I would like to praise the victim for her bravery in coming forward to report this unacceptable attack.

“Being under the influence of alcohol is absolutely no excuse for harassing and assaulting someone and I’m pleased that he has been found guilty by the courts.

“We will not tolerate sexual assault and are committed to finding those responsible and bringing them to justice, while providing the best possible support to victims.”