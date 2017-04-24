Man dragged from car in Marsh Farm

Police are investigating after a man was threatened with a knife and dragged from his car in Luton on Saturday.

At around 12.15am a man was sitting in his car in Burnt Close car park when he was approached by two men.

The victim was threatened with a knife and told to leave the car, before being dragged out by the offenders, they got into the car and drove off in the direction of Northwell Drive.

One man is described as black, stocky, about 5’6”, wearing black jogging bottoms, black hooded top and black leather gloves.

The second man was described as black, slim, about 5’4”, wearing dark navy tracksuit and leather gloves. Both their faces were covered with scarfs.

The stolen car is a black Audi with a 56 registration plate.

Investigation Officer Jenita Tailor said: “This was a completely shocking incident and we are determined to find the men responsible. We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry and we are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed this incident.

“If anyone has seen the black Audi in their area, or has seen one for sale that appears to be cheap is asked to get in touch.”

Call 101, quoting reference number C/16565/17, if you have any information.