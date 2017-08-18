Man fined for fag butt drop

A man has been prosecuted for dropping a cigarette from his car.

Jerzy Partyka of Park Street, Luton, appeared before Luton Magistrates on Tuesday, August 8.

Luton Borough Council successfully prosecuted him under S87(1) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Partyka, aged 35, pleaded guilty to the charge of intentionally dropping a cigarette from the vehicle he was driving on 2 February 2017.

Luton Council’s environmental enforcement unit charged Partyka with the offence of littering after two of the council’s neighbourhood enforcement officers witnessed him drop the cigarette on Stuart Street, Luton.

In mitigation he said he was driving and didn’t intentionally drop it on the road.

He apologised for the offence.

The magistrates imposed a Band A fine for the offence and stated that it would have been £120 fine, but as he had entered an early guilty plea this was reduced to £80 plus victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £300 to be paid in seven days.

Councillor Aslam Khan, Portfolio Holder for Place and Infrastructure, said “Under section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, it is an offence to throw down, drop or otherwise deposit, and then leave, litter.

“At Luton Council, we are committed to making sure that people who deliberately drop litter in the street are prosecuted for doing so. Cars have ash trays in them, so there is absolutely no excuse for littering Luton’s streets in this way. Our message is clear, if you are caught littering, you will be prosecuted.”