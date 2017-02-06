Man jailed for attack on partner

A Houghton Regis man has been jailed for nine months for inflicting abuse on his partner

Joseph Searle, 23, from Recreation Road, pleaded guilty to one count of causing actual bodily harm on Tuesday (31 January) and was sentenced the same day at Luton Crown Court.

In September 2016 Searle assaulted his partner. At first Searle denied the assault only to later change his plea to guilty.

PC Gemma Johnson said: “We are pleased that Searle pleaded guilty and will now spend time behind bars. We are dedicated to protect vulnerable people and crack down on the these abhorrent offenders.

“We want to send a strong message of reassurance to the victims of domestic abuse that help and support is available and we will bring offenders to justice.

“We know that speaking out isn’t easy but whether it’s you, a friend, relative, neighbour or colleague – please help us end the abuse by reporting it.”