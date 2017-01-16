Man racially abused in town

Police are investigating after man was racially abused in Luton on Thursday, January 12.

The man was walking along Park Street, near to the Brewery Tap, at about 9am, when he was verbally attacked by a man who shouted racial abuse at him.

It is believed the man may also have verbally abused other people passing by.

PC Kirsty Forth said: “No-one should be made to feel uncomfortable because of their race, religion, gender, age, or sexuality, and we absolutely will not tolerate hate crime in our community.

“This attack happened in broad daylight and we believe there may have been several witnesses.

“If you did see this incident I’d urge you to come forward to help us find the man responsible for this despicable crime.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting reference C/1584/2017.