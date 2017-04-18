Man remanded in custody after woman seriously assaulted in Luton

A Luton man has been remanded into custody after been charged in connection with the serious assault of a woman.

Mark Cutmore, 38, from Chapel Street, Luton, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

The force’s Emerald team launched an investigation after police received reports that a woman had been attacked in a property in Luton. She was taken to hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Cutmore was remanded into custody after a court appearance yesterday.