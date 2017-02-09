Man sentenced following Luton shooting

A man has been sentenced to more than two years in jail after pleading guilty to shooting a man in Luton in November.

Nicoo Nabavi, 27, from Connaught Road, Luton, pleaded guilty to causing Section 20 grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm yesterday (Wednesday) at Luton Crown Court and was sentenced to a total of two years and four months in prison.

On Saturday, November 26 2016, a man was found with shot wounds in Marlow Avenue. He was taken to hospital where he was treated for a stomach injury.

An investigation was subsequently launched and Nabavi was arrested and charged.

Detective Sergeant Mark Devine said: “Violence will not be tolerated in our communities and we are working hard to reduce gun crime across the county. I’m pleased that Nabavi pleaded guilty and will now face time behind bars for this incident.”