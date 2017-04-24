Man shot in Farley Hill

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Whipperley Ring, Luton, this afternoon.

Officers are currently at the scene of the incident and are appealing for witnesses.

Emergency services were called at 3.30pm today (Monday) after a man was injured in what is believed to have been a shooting.

An investigation has been launched and officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident to call them on 101 quoting reference number 229 of 24 April.