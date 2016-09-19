Man shot in Luton

An investigation has been launched after a man was shot in Luton on Saturday afternoon.

Bedfordshire Police were called by the ambulance service at around 12.25pm reporting that a man had received injuries to his arm and was believed to have been shot.

Scene guards were in place for over an hour and Cambridge Street was closed off betweeen the junction with New Town Street and Surrey Street.

Det Insp Aaron Kiff said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident at this time. Fortunately incidents like this are rare in our county but we would like to reassure the community that tackling firearms offences are a priority for the force and we take these incidents incredibly seriously.

“Additional officers will be in the area providing reassurance patrols and we would urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

The man has been taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 158 of today. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.