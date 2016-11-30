Man shot in the street in Luton

A man was left seriously injured after being shot in the street in Luton on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting took place at around 5pm on November 26 in Marlow Avenue.

The victim, described as mixed race, around 6ft 3in tall and wearing a light blue waterproof jacket, was found by a passer-by and taken to hospital.

He is being treated for a stomach injury and is in a stable but critical condition.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information, including residents in Marlow House flats, those returning from shops or perhaps going out on a Saturday night.

DI Alan Page said: “This was a particularly nasty incident and we are keen to establish who inflicted these injuries, why and where they are now.

“It’s possible that someone saw something going on in the street, without realising the seriousness of it. If so we would urge them to contact us. This can be done in strict confidence.”

A man in his late 20s was arrested on Monday evening and is being interviewed by police.

Anyone with information telephone 101 quoting reference 298 of 26 November or Operation Novak.