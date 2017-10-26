Man slashed with knife in ‘outrageous’ Luton road rage attack

A gang slashed a Luton driver with a knife after he signalled at them for driving dangerously.

Between midnight and 1am on October 25, the victim was in his car at the traffic lights at the junction of Denbigh Road, Bishopscote Road and Woodland Avenue in the town.

Another car, a silver vehicle which may have been a Hyundai, overtook the victim. He thought their driving was dangerous and as a result flashed his lights and made a gesture towards the driver.

The silver car then stopped,and three occupants got out. They approached the victim’s vehicle and assaulted him, slashing him with what is believed to have been a knife. His injuries, although minor, did require further hospital treatment.

The offenders are described as Asian, aged between 18 and 30, and around 5’ 10”. One was wearing a grey top and jeans.

Det Con Scott Hannam said: “This is an outrageous conclusion to a ‘road rage’ incident. We won’t tolerate this type of behaviour or any offences involving knives. This week the force is running Operation Sceptre, a week dedicated to clamping down on knife crime in our county. Activity is going on throughout the week, including high visibility patrols and weapons sweeps in hotspot areas, and we are urging anyone who knows of someone carrying a knife to call us.

“I’m keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident. We believe the implement used to assault the victim was a knife, and we want to find the people responsible and ensure that weapon can’t be used again.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number: C/46086/2017, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.