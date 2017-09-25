Man stabbed after being attacked by a group of men in Luton

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Luton on Friday afternoon.
At about 4.10pm police received reports that a man had been attacked by a group of men in Abbey Drive.
The victim was taken to hospital where he is currently in a critical condition.
Detective Sergeant Tom Hamm said: “This vicious attack, which has left a man with life-threatening injuries, happened in broad daylight, so I’m appealing for any witnesses to come forward. I would like to reassure the local community and the wider public that we are following a number of lines of enquiry to find those responsible.”
If you have any information call 101 quoting reference number 281 of 22 September.
