Man stabbed in Luton this morning

Two major roads in Bury Park, Luton, are closed as police investigate reports of a man being stabbed this morning.

Officers were called to reports of the stabbing in Dunstable Road, Luton just before 11.10am today.

Police are still at scene, and Waldeck Road and Dunstable Road have been closed in both directions while enquiries are ongoing.

One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, while another man has been arrested and taken to police custody for questioning.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Luton CID on 101 quoting reference number 115 of today’s date.