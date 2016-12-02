Man stabbed outside Luton train station

A man was stabbed outside Luton train station yesterday evening.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on December 1, as dozens of commuters were making their way home.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called shortly after 6.30pm to reports of a man having been seriously assaulted near the station and an investigation has been launched.

“The man was taken to hospital where we was treated for stab injuries to his leg which are not thought to be life-threatening.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 309 of December 1.”