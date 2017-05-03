Man threatened with machete at a petrol station in Luton

Police are investigating after a man was threatened with a machete at the Shell Service Station in Leagrave Road.

CCTV images have been released in a bid to identify five people the police would like to speak to in connection with the incident on Thursday, March 23.

Three images of people the police would like to speak to

At around 10.30pm a motorist was returning to his blue Ford Fiesta after filling up with petrol when two vehicles one blue and the other silver/grey, blocked him from exiting the station forecourt.

Five men got out the cars and surrounded the victim’s vehicle.

One man opened the victim’s passenger door and threatened him with a machete.

The victim’s vehicle was rammed as he drove away, and he was then followed to Luton Police Station.

Detective Constable Scott Hannam, investigating, said: “This was a particularly nasty incident, which left the victim extremely shaken.

“We really need the public’s help to trace the men in the images, who could help with our enquiries.

“We also want anyone to come forward who witnessed the incident or knows anything about it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Hannam on 101 quoting reference number C/12458/17.